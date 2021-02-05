Second mass vaccination site to open in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A second mass vaccination site will be opening in Midland soon.

According to a release, the Midland Unified Command Team will be opening a vaccination site at the Golf Course Road Church of Christ Family Center at 3500 West Golf Course Road on Monday, February 15.

Vaccines will still only be given to those in Phases 1A and 1B by appointment only.

The original vaccination site at the Midland County Horseshoe will remain open for the administration of second doses. Anyone who received their first dose of the vaccine at the Horseshoe will return to the same location for their second shot.

For those who have appointments at Golf Course, you are asked to enter the parking lot from Tarleton Street and follow signage and volunteers to the west side parking lot. EZ Rider will be using Midland Route #2 to drop people off at the vaccine location.

