One person dead in single-car crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say one man is dead following a single-car crash early Friday morning in South Odessa.

Police responded to a major crash call just after midnight to the area 5800 South Highway 385. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Dana Harvey, 30, of Crane, was traveling north when the car left the road and struck a light pole.

Harvey was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

