One person dead in single-car crash in Odessa
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say one man is dead following a single-car crash early Friday morning in South Odessa.
Police responded to a major crash call just after midnight to the area 5800 South Highway 385. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Dana Harvey, 30, of Crane, was traveling north when the car left the road and struck a light pole.
Harvey was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
