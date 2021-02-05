Advertisement

One person dead in single-car crash in Odessa

Odessa Police say the driver left the roadway near 5800 South Highway 385 and struck a light...
Odessa Police say the driver left the roadway near 5800 South Highway 385 and struck a light pole.(MGN)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say one man is dead following a single-car crash early Friday morning in South Odessa.

Police responded to a major crash call just after midnight to the area 5800 South Highway 385. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 GMC Yukon driven by Dana Harvey, 30, of Crane, was traveling north when the car left the road and struck a light pole.

Harvey was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

INTERVIEW: Sul Ross State University could move to Texas A&M University System
