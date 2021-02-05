Odessa Police Department to honor fallen officer Scott Smith

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department will be holding a ceremony on Saturday to honor a fallen officer.

Officer Scott Smith was killed on February 6, 1988, in a motorcycle crash while responding to a call of a burglary in progress.

The department’s Honor Guard will be placing a wreath at the memorial statue on the station’s front lawn at 7:30 a.m.

The wreath will be on display until sunset.

Police say that anyone who wishes to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial.

