Odessa Police Department to honor fallen officer Scott Smith
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department will be holding a ceremony on Saturday to honor a fallen officer.
Officer Scott Smith was killed on February 6, 1988, in a motorcycle crash while responding to a call of a burglary in progress.
The department’s Honor Guard will be placing a wreath at the memorial statue on the station’s front lawn at 7:30 a.m.
The wreath will be on display until sunset.
Police say that anyone who wishes to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial.
