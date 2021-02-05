Advertisement

Odessa Police Department to honor fallen officer Scott Smith

Officer Scott Smith.
Officer Scott Smith.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department will be holding a ceremony on Saturday to honor a fallen officer.

Officer Scott Smith was killed on February 6, 1988, in a motorcycle crash while responding to a call of a burglary in progress.

The department’s Honor Guard will be placing a wreath at the memorial statue on the station’s front lawn at 7:30 a.m.

The wreath will be on display until sunset.

Police say that anyone who wishes to show their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: Cudd faces five new criminal charges for Capitol riot
Clinton Saunders, 36.
Suspect charged with murder following shooting in north Odessa
Traffic backed up on I-20 westbound near W Loop 250 in Midland Thursday morning.
Portion of Interstate 20 reopened after crash in Midland
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa

Latest News

Rebeca Rivera, 37.
Texas woman sentenced to life for death of 4-year-old son
Bull riding stock photo.
Houston Rodeo canceled for 2nd year in a row due to pandemic
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Man dies in overnight crash in Odessa
#8 Odessa College wins by 80 points over Loyalty Prep