Midland ISD school board officially hires new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has a new superintendent.

MISD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Dr. Angelica Ramsey to the position during a meeting Friday.

Dr. Ramsey comes from California, where she was the Superintendent of Schools for Pleasant Valley School District in Camarillo.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of the Pacific, a Master’s Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

Dr. Ramsey is replacing Orlando Riddick, whose contract was terminated early back in August.

