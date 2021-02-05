Advertisement

Midland ISD school board officially hires new superintendent

Dr. Angelica Ramsey.
Dr. Angelica Ramsey.(Midland ISD)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has a new superintendent.

MISD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to hire Dr. Angelica Ramsey to the position during a meeting Friday.

Dr. Ramsey comes from California, where she was the Superintendent of Schools for Pleasant Valley School District in Camarillo.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of the Pacific, a Master’s Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

Dr. Ramsey is replacing Orlando Riddick, whose contract was terminated early back in August.

