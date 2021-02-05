Donut worry, Shipley Do-Nuts is coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Donut lovers, get ready - Shipley Do-Nuts is opening two new stores in Midland.

As the old saying goes, “a donut a day keeps the doctor away” - okay, maybe not, but they are delicious!

The Texas-based franchise will soon be serving fresh-baked goodness to the Permian Basin.

Shipley Do-Nuts opened its first store in Houston and has since branched out into nine other states.

If west Texans wanted to try one of the tasty treats, they had to travel over 100 miles to the nearest store in Abilene.

But Shipley’s will soon be “making life delicious” right here in Midland.

“Midland is a great market for Shipley Do-Nuts. We have been in search for the right partner to grow the brand there. We have found two fantastic franchises that have the passion for Shipley’s Do-Nuts and wanna make life delicious in the Odessa/Permian area,” said franchise director Luke Mandola Jr.

The first Shipley Do-Nuts will be on the corner of Sunburst Drive and Wadley Avenue.

COO and general manager of the store Steve Wilson says that he grew up eating these donuts and can’t wait to bring the brand to Midland.

“Everything is going along smoothly. As you saw with the store, we’re finishing up the build-out, and we’re bringing in equipment and that sort of thing. So right now, we seem to be on schedule; we haven’t had any major problems,” said Wilson.

If everything goes according to plan, Midlanders will be enjoying Shipley Do-Nuts by the beginning of April.

The second store will be on Wall Street and is expected to open at the end of the year.

