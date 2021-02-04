Vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium closed for the week, set to reopen next Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa has wrapped up its second week of vaccinations at Ratliff Stadium

The gates to the drive-thru clinic closed early Thursday afternoon.

Officials say that 1,750 vaccines were administered just on Thursday. Just under 13,000 vaccines have been administered in the past two weeks.

The clinic will open next week on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will also open on Friday if there are still vaccines available.

You can register for a vaccine online here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.