Two local football players sign with Division I Drake University

Andrews’s AJ Britten and Midland Christian’s Colton Wolfe will be teaming up at Drake University
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Drake University all the way in Des Moines, Iowa will be getting two Permian Basin football stand-outs.

Andrews receiver AJ Britten and Midland Christian linebacker Colton Wolfe will both be heading to Division I Drake University.

Drake football is part of the Pioneer Football League.

