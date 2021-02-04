TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes major delays on Interstate 20 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

There are major delays Thursday morning along the Westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near West Loop 250 in Midland.

According to the City of Midland, there is a crash in that area. No further information was released as it’s being handled by Texas DPS.

TXDOT Traffic Cameras show traffic backed up for miles in the Westbound lanes of I-20. They also show that Police are diverting traffic off to the North frontage road.

Avoid the area if at all possible.

We are working to gather more information on this crash. We will post updates to this page when they are released.

