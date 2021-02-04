Advertisement

Suspect charged with murder following shooting in north Odessa

Clinton Saunders, 36.(Odessa Police Department)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning shooting that left one person dead in north Odessa.

Clinton Saunders, 36, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Mario Castillo.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 9000 block of Ratliff Ridge Avenue at 1:35 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Castillo, who had been shot and killed.

Police say their investigation revealed that there had been a disturbance that led to Saunders shooting Castillo. No other details were shared on the disturbance.

Saunders was charged and arrested and has been taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

