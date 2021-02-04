Advertisement

Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Midland

(KBTX)
Feb. 4, 2021
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Good news, donut fans!

The Texas chain Shipley Do-Nuts is coming to Midland.

A company spokesperson confirmed with CBS7 that the first location will be at 5210 Wadley Avenue. They hope to have it open by April 14.

A second location is in the works at 2201 West Wall Street. The company hopes to have it open by the end of 2021.

The closest Shipley Do-Nuts locations to West Texas are in Lubbock and Abilene.

