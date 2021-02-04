Advertisement

US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious...
The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Marshals Service deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed Thursday morning while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore, authorities said.

The suspect was shot by return fire and died after the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 a.m., Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and his family during this tragic time,” the agency said.

The shooting occurred while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder, the Marshals Service said.

No other details were immediately available. The Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking additional information.

“We are gathering more details and will have further updates later,” the agency tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Scammers are pretending to be associated with Apple or Amazon to trick people into giving them...
Hello, scammer speaking: west Texans report being flooded with scam calls
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen charged after toddler found wandering alone in Odessa
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Suspect wanted in Midland shooting arrested near Dallas
Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jenny Cudd files motion asking judge for permission to take work trip to Mexico beach

Latest News

The book is called “Beautiful Things” and will center on Hunter Biden’s well-publicized...
Hunter Biden’s memoir ‘Beautiful Things’ out in April
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on
Ricardo Garcia and daughter Angela sit next to an altar adorned with photographs of his older...
Dozen state police charged in the massacre of 19 in Mexico
A new building owner discovers a hidden attic filled with more than 100-year-old priceless...
Historical treasures found in hidden attic of old building