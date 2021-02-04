Lone Star Conference to be filled with Permian Basin talent
Permian’s Harper Terry, Lee’s Tre Hubert and Greenwood’s Trey Cross all headed to Eastern New Mexico University
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Lone Star Conference has attracted some of the brightest high school football talents in the Permian Basin.
Lee’s Tre Hubert will team up with record-setting Greenwood running back Trey Cross and Permian’s stand-out quarterback Harper Terry at Eastern New Mexico University.
Lee linebacker Elijah Nunez is also headed to the Lone Star Conference, signing with West Texas A&M.
