Lone Star Conference to be filled with Permian Basin talent

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Lone Star Conference has attracted some of the brightest high school football talents in the Permian Basin.

Lee’s Tre Hubert will team up with record-setting Greenwood running back Trey Cross and Permian’s stand-out quarterback Harper Terry at Eastern New Mexico University.

Lee linebacker Elijah Nunez is also headed to the Lone Star Conference, signing with West Texas A&M.

Watch the video above to hear from Terry and Hubert.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.