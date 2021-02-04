Advertisement

Lone Star Conference to be filled with Permian Basin talent

Permian’s Harper Terry, Lee’s Tre Hubert and Greenwood’s Trey Cross all headed to Eastern New Mexico University
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 3, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Lone Star Conference has attracted some of the brightest high school football talents in the Permian Basin.

Lee’s Tre Hubert will team up with record-setting Greenwood running back Trey Cross and Permian’s stand-out quarterback Harper Terry at Eastern New Mexico University.

Lee linebacker Elijah Nunez is also headed to the Lone Star Conference, signing with West Texas A&M.

Watch the video above to hear from Terry and Hubert.

