Local football stars sign with UTPB

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today is national signing day, and UTPB signed some of the biggest football stars in the Permian Basin.

Record-setting Midland Lee quarterback Mikey Serrano will continue his football career as a Falcon, along with do-it-all athlete Shemar Davis.

Speedy Andrews receiver Markeese Lawrence will also stay in West Texas to play for UTPB.

Keeping these stand-out players close to home was a priority for UTPB.

Watch the video above to hear from Serrano, Davis, and UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan.

