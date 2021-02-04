Advertisement

Local football stars sign with UTPB

Lee’s Mikey Serrano and Shemar Davis and Andrews’s Markeese Lawrence commit to play football at UT Permian Basin
By Jakob Brandenburg
Feb. 3, 2021
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today is national signing day, and UTPB signed some of the biggest football stars in the Permian Basin.

Record-setting Midland Lee quarterback Mikey Serrano will continue his football career as a Falcon, along with do-it-all athlete Shemar Davis.

Speedy Andrews receiver Markeese Lawrence will also stay in West Texas to play for UTPB.

Keeping these stand-out players close to home was a priority for UTPB.

Watch the video above to hear from Serrano, Davis, and UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan.

