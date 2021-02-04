Local football stars sign with UTPB
Lee’s Mikey Serrano and Shemar Davis and Andrews’s Markeese Lawrence commit to play football at UT Permian Basin
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today is national signing day, and UTPB signed some of the biggest football stars in the Permian Basin.
Record-setting Midland Lee quarterback Mikey Serrano will continue his football career as a Falcon, along with do-it-all athlete Shemar Davis.
Speedy Andrews receiver Markeese Lawrence will also stay in West Texas to play for UTPB.
Keeping these stand-out players close to home was a priority for UTPB.
Watch the video above to hear from Serrano, Davis, and UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan.
