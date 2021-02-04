Judge pauses Texas’ plan to end Planned Parenthood funding

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ longtime effort to end Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood is on hold again.

A judge in Austin on Wednesday issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the state from moving ahead for now.

Planned Parenthood says more than 8,000 low-income residents would lose access to non-abortion health services at its clinics if Texas succeeds.

Opponents of legal abortion have long sought to deny federal Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.

