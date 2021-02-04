Advertisement

Iraan reassigns head football coach and athletic director Matt Luddeke

The Braves are 0-19 the last two seasons while battling a shortage of players
(KOSA)
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Iraan has decided to reassign head football coach and athletic director Matt Luddeke after two seasons.

The Braves went 0-19 over the last two years while battling a shortage of players, at times playing with fewer than 11 kids on the field.

The search for a new HC/AD will begin immediately.

