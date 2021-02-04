Four Midland High athletes sign on National Signing Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Four Midland High athletes signed on National Signing Day.

Swimmers Addy Foreman and Morgan Keller will both be competing at the collegiate level.

Foreman signed to Southern Illinois, while Keller staying close to home with UT Permian Basin.

Soccer player Sally Simmons will play for Lubbock Christian.

Brett Canis is headed to Lubbock as well, joining Texas Tech’s football program.

Watch the above video from the signing and to hear from Brett Canis on his decision.

