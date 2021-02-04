Advertisement

Four Midland High athletes sign on National Signing Day

The Bulldogs have four athletes sign with college programs
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Four Midland High athletes signed on National Signing Day.

Swimmers Addy Foreman and Morgan Keller will both be competing at the collegiate level.

Foreman signed to Southern Illinois, while Keller staying close to home with UT Permian Basin.

Soccer player Sally Simmons will play for Lubbock Christian.

Brett Canis is headed to Lubbock as well, joining Texas Tech’s football program.

Watch the above video from the signing and to hear from Brett Canis on his decision.

Midland High Signees
Permian quarterback Harper Terry signs with Eastern New Mexico
Lone Star Conference to be filled with Permian Basin talent
Local football stars sign with UTPB
