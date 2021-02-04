Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Cudd faces five new criminal charges for Capitol riot

Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOSA) – Capitol rioter Jenny Cudd has been hit with five new criminal charges.

In a newly unsealed grand jury indictment, prosecutors charged the Midlander with corruptly obstructing an official proceeding of Congress; entering and remaining in a restricted building; committing disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; committing disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Cudd openly bragged about storming the Capitol on January 6 on her Facebook page. She told CBS7 that she’d gladly do it again.

One of the conditions of her not serving any jail time right now is that she stay away from Washington except for anything dealing with her court case.

Cudd was originally charged with two misdemeanors.  The five new charges are now felony charges.

She also asked a judge to approve her going to a trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, this month with her staff from Becky’s Flowers.  She says it was planned before the riot.  She has not been granted permission to go on that trip as of today.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scammers are pretending to be associated with Apple or Amazon to trick people into giving them...
Hello, scammer speaking: west Texans report being flooded with scam calls
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen charged after toddler found wandering alone in Odessa
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Suspect wanted in Midland shooting arrested near Dallas
Traffic backed up on I-20 westbound near W Loop 250 in Midland Thursday morning.
Portion of Interstate 20 reopened after crash in Midland

Latest News

The Planned Parenthood administrative and medical facility in Houston.
Judge pauses Texas’ plan to end Planned Parenthood funding
Ricardo Garcia and daughter Angela sit next to an altar adorned with photographs of his older...
Dozen state police charged in the massacre of 19 in Mexico
Traffic backed up on I-20 westbound near W Loop 250 in Midland Thursday morning.
Portion of Interstate 20 reopened after crash in Midland
Drake Signees