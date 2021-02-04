COVID vaccine lines at Ratliff Stadium shorter in afternoon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tom Petty famously sang that the waiting is the hardest part, and although he wasn’t talking about sitting in line at Ratliff Stadium, he very well could have been.

The vaccine line at Ratliff is a familiar place for Susan Ponder.

“We have patience,” she said. “You have to be patient.”

That’s because Susan tried - and failed - to get the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

“The line was moving pretty good,” Ponder said. “But when we were about five cars down, a sign came up that the gates were closed; they’d run out of the vaccine.”

It was an all-too-familiar refrain. Numerous people in line told CBS7 it’s not the first time they’ve tried to get into Ratliff, and for some, it’s not even the second.

Some people waited for hours last week only to be turned away. Others just decided to try another day.

For Susan, her patience was eventually rewarded.

“We were going to go to lunch, and I said, ‘No, let’s go back. Something tells me let’s go back,’” she said.

That ‘something’ was correct. What started as a line all the way back to Hwy 338 shortened dramatically in the early afternoon. By 2 p-m, there was no line at all.

“I was originally going to come this morning, but I called a colleague of mine, and I was informed the line went all the way back to 338, and I didn’t have that much time to wait all day to get the vaccine,” Antonio Lujan said.

Lujan, who got in line around 1:15 p.m., said the line took about 45 minutes.

The afternoon drop-off is a trend, and volunteers say that means people don’t have to pile into their car at 4 a.m. to guarantee a vaccination.

The line was so short this afternoon around 2 p-m that someone who wasn’t registered could go through the front gate and get a shot in under 10 minutes.

So, if you are thinking about getting the vaccine at Ratliff, the workers want you to know that earlier might not be better.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.