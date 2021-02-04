City of Midland approves proposal for new multi-use development

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Despite the pandemic, the city of Midland continues to approve proposals for new developments.

Midlanders may soon be able to enjoy a 38-acre multi-use development that could include shopping and office space as well as apartments.

The Houston based company, Satterfield and Pontikes construction, would be in charge of Midland’s latest development project.

The property would be located in west Midland off of Loop 250.

This development project has been in the works for at least two years.

The city of Midland finalized a zoning request for the property in July of 2019.

The developers are proposing a “mixed-use development” that will include multi-family housing, offices, retail space, and a hotel.

“I think mixed-use developments are unique to Midland. We would definitely like to see more. We want to see that integration of retail, office, and some sort of residential use whether that’s a multi-family or single-family,” said the city of Midland planning divisions manager Cristina Burns.

Amidst a global pandemic seems like a less than ideal time to start construction on a new property.

But, Burns says that developers have not been deterred, and Midland is still getting new development requests.

“I think at the beginning of the pandemic, people were a little to move forward with some projects. But towards the last half of last year, we’ve seen kind of going back to our normal busy-ness. So it doesn’t seem like it’s affected them too terribly, I guess,” said Burns.

No building permits have been requested for the property, so there is no timeline for completing the project.

Burns says that the property has been zoned and will be ready when construction does start.

