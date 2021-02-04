Bat population threatened by fungus

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas is home to over 20 different species of bats, some which farmers rely on as natural and free form of pest control.

Bats are more important to West Texas than you think, a decrease in the bat population could have major impacts on the West Texas cotton industry.

A disease called the white-nose syndrome is a fungus that develops on the bats muzzle and on their forearms, this disease has already turned up as close as central Texas.

The fungus causes them to wake up from their hibernations early causing them to deplete their stored body fat, which eventually leads to death.

Though Texas Parks and Wildlife has not confirmed that the disease is in West Texas yet, Krysta Demere, a diversity biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife says that she is expecting the disease to make its way here by the end of the year, “there is a concern that this disease could be becoming more prevalent across the state and in particularly West Texas as soon as this year. And because of the large number of bats that we found dead from white nose syndrome last year in central Texas, we are concerned that it could have a very heavy impact across the region.”

According to Demere, bats act as pest control saving the U.S. agricultural community over 3.7 billion dollars a year.

If the bat population declines, then it will bring even more cost to the West Texas cotton industry, “our agricultural community is going to have to look at spending more on there pests management, a cost that they are already putting a lot into may grow exponentially if we don’t have bats present on the landscape to help lower the number of insects out their attacking agricultural fields and production,” Demere said.

If you see any distressed, sick, or dead bats Texas Parks and Wildlife asks you to report the sighting to them at wns@tpwd.texas.gov.

