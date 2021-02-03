Hello, scammer speaking: west Texans report being flooded with scam calls

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Many of you have reported being flooded with spam calls in the past few days.

Scammers are pretending to be associated with Apple or Amazon to trick people into giving them personal information.

We’ve seen comments from many west Texans getting dozens of phone calls within an hour from scammers.

These calls have become a regular part of life, but it doesn’t make them any less annoying.

Millions of dollars are lost every year from people who fall for scam phone calls in Texas alone.

One of the techniques scammers have in their toolbox is called spoofing.

Spoofing is when the caller ID displays false information making it harder for people to judge what is or isn’t spam.

Public affairs officer for the FBI office in El Paso Jeanette Harper says that scammers are constantly changing their tactics to trick people.

“They’ve gotten a little bit smarter. They’re bringing it over to the area codes where we live. Like here in El Paso, we have the 915, you have the 432. So we feel a little bit more comfortable because it may be a number we don’t remember. It could be the doctor’s office or could be your children’s school, and we don’t have that phone number memorized at that point, so they are going to use that against us,” said Harper.

If you receive a scam call, it’s essential to report it to the FBI so they can track the call to its source and shut down that operation.

