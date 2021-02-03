Advertisement

Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally

An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia when he voted there.

Wood is a Trump supporter who unsuccessfully pursued claims of voter fraud in court.

The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirms it’s looking into whether Wood himself voted legally.

At issue are comments Wood made to Atlanta station WSB-TV. He said he had purchased a home in South Carolina in April and suggested he had been living there.

Wood later clarified he has homes in both Georgia and South Carolina and says he only recently changed his official residency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen charged after toddler found wandering alone in Odessa
Authorities believe the wreck occurred when a minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and...
One person killed, three others injured in car crash west of Andrews
Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jenny Cudd files motion asking judge for permission to take work trip to Mexico beach
Cole Larsson has been arrested and the Texas Education Agency is also reviewing his teaching...
Midland man arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Texas to get more vaccine doses than expected this week

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Panthers cruise past rival Odessa to remain unbeaten
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
Wink basketball remains undefeated
Wink basketball remains undefeated
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles