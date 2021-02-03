Advertisement

Fauci: Don’t let Super Bowl parties become super spreaders

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it.”

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen charged after toddler found wandering alone in Odessa
Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jenny Cudd files motion asking judge for permission to take work trip to Mexico beach
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at some Texas pharmacies
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Suspect wanted in Midland shooting arrested near Dallas
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida

Latest News

In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Advocates push for truckers to get vaccinated earlier
In Lemke’s recent article for the American Journal of Industrial Medicine he says not only are...
Push to get truckers vaccinated
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
‘Mank’ leads all Golden Globe nominees with 6
This Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 booking photo provided by the Muskogee County, Okla., Sheriff's...
Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 children, brother