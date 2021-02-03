Advertisement

Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.

A SWAT team arrested Jones in St. Paul on Sunday. He was due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen charged after toddler found wandering alone in Odessa
Authorities believe the wreck occurred when a minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and...
One person killed, three others injured in car crash west of Andrews
Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jenny Cudd files motion asking judge for permission to take work trip to Mexico beach
Cole Larsson has been arrested and the Texas Education Agency is also reviewing his teaching...
Midland man arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Texas to get more vaccine doses than expected this week

Latest News

Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park
Police found all three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the...
Family mourning after finding mother, 2 children shot in Minn. home
Odessa High soccer fends off flurry from rival Permian to win
HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Panthers cruise past rival Odessa to remain unbeaten