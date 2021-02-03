Advertisement

3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Teen charged after toddler found wandering alone in Odessa
Authorities believe the wreck occurred when a minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and...
One person killed, three others injured in car crash west of Andrews
Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jenny Cudd files motion asking judge for permission to take work trip to Mexico beach
Cole Larsson has been arrested and the Texas Education Agency is also reviewing his teaching...
Midland man arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Texas to get more vaccine doses than expected this week

Latest News

Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita,...
Three people have been critically injured after an explosion on a movie set in Santa Clarita, Calif.
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
LIVE: Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
Scammers are pretending to be associated with Apple or Amazon to trick people into giving them...
Hello, scammer speaking: west Texans report being flooded with scam calls
COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide
COVID-19 vaccine access is expanding nationwide