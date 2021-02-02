Advertisement

Teen charged after toddler found wandering alone in Odessa

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A teenager has been charged after a toddler was found wandering alone in an alley on Tuesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to an alley in the 1600 block of Patton for a report of a found child at 9:27 a.m.

Police were able to find the toddler’s home an hour later.

A 16-year-old who was watching the toddler has now been charged with Endangering a Child.

