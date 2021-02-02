Suspect wanted in Midland shooting arrested near Dallas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect wanted in a November shooting that sent two teens and a man to the hospital has now been arrested.

Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, was arrested in McKinney, Texas, on Tuesday.

On November 8, the Midland Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims at Al’s Grocery on North Lamesa Road.

Police learned that a suspect, identified as Oneal, had allegedly shot a 13-year-old, a 16-year-old and an older man.

Oneal faces two counts of Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon and one count of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Oneal was arrested through a combined effort of the USMS Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, the Midland Police Department, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers Company E, the USMS East Texas Fugitive Task Force, Texas Rangers Company B, the McKinney Police Department and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.

