State Rep. Brooks Landgraf writes Abbott to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -State representative Brooks Landgraf wants teachers to be considered as front line workers so they can take the COVID-19 vaccine sooner.

Landgraf sent a letter to Governor Abbott Monday, suggesting the change.

Phase 1A and 1B of the vaccination process is focused right now on healthcare workers, those over 65, and those that have underlying conditions that put them at-risk.

Landgraf said teachers belong on that list too.

“I just want to make sure that teachers know that there are a lot of people out there that have their backs,” said Landgraf.

State representative Brooks Landgraf said he believes moving teachers up the list will not only help them, but also put more parents at ease.

Ector County ISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri agrees.

“They are feeling a lot of stress as it is. With their mask and face shields every day. But I think it will relieve some stress on the part of our parents in sending their kids to school,” said Muri.

Muri said 35% of ECISD students are still taking classes virtually and hopes if more teachers are vaccinated sooner, it may encourage parents to send their kids back to campus.

Landgraf hopes that the issue can be resolved by this month.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.