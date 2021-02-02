Advertisement

San Angelo teacher arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student

Cole Larsson has been arrested and the Texas Education Agency is also reviewing his teaching certificate.
By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KOSA) -

A teacher in San Angelo has been arrested for having an improper relationship with a teen student.

San Angelo ISD told police it suspected 23-year-old Cole Larsson was having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

On Saturday, officers arrested Larsson and charged him with Indecency with a Child by Contact and Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student. However, more charges may be filed against the teacher as the investigation continues.

The Texas Education Agency is also reviewing Larsson’s teaching certificate.

