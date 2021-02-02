Advertisement

More than 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered through Midland Memorial Hospital so far

The vaccines have been administered at the Midland County Horseshoe and surrounding communities.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Memorial Hospital has seen more than 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered as of Tuesday.

According to MMH CEO and President Russell Meyers, more than 1,000 vaccines are being administered each day at the Midland County Horseshoe.

The hospital is receiving about 5,800 doses of the vaccine in each weekly shipment from the state. Some of those doses are being shared with surrounding communities, including Howard, Brewster, Martin and Presidio counties. The hospital plans on sending doses to Glasscock County, Fort Davis and Marfa in the near future.

Meyers says that 56% of staff at the hospital are vaccinated. His goal is to have at least 80% of staff vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, 34 patients were being treated at the hospital for COVID-19, with 18 of those patients being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

Meyers says the hospital is working to move all of those patients to the ninth floor, which was recently opened back in November.

