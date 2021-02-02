Advertisement

Jenny Cudd files motion asking judge for permission to take work trip to Mexico beach

Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.
Jenny Cudd leaving the Federal Courthouse in Midland.(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jenny Cudd, one of the two Midlanders charged following the riots in Washington D.C. earlier this month, has filed a motion asking for permission to take a trip to Mexico in February.

The motion states that Cudd had planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees to go to Riviera Maya, Mexico, before her alleged offense.

According to the motion, the trip is “a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”

On January 13, Cudd was charged and arrested for unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct connected with the riots on January 6. She then appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Midland and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

On January 21, Cudd appeared virtually in a Washington, D.C. federal court for an initial hearing where the U.S. Attorney’s Office laid out conditions she must follow:

1. Stay away from Washington, D.C., unless for court or pretrial purposes or consultation with their attorney…

2. Call pre-trial services once per week to verify their address.

3. Advise pre-trial services of any travel within the U.S. outside of home jurisdiction (Midland)

4. Not travel outside the continental United States without court approval.

