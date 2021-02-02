Jenny Cudd files motion asking judge for permission to take work trip to Mexico beach

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jenny Cudd, one of the two Midlanders charged following the riots in Washington D.C. earlier this month, has filed a motion asking for permission to take a trip to Mexico in February.

The motion states that Cudd had planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees to go to Riviera Maya, Mexico, before her alleged offense.

According to the motion, the trip is “a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”

On January 13, Cudd was charged and arrested for unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct connected with the riots on January 6. She then appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Midland and was released on a personal recognizance bond.

On January 21, Cudd appeared virtually in a Washington, D.C. federal court for an initial hearing where the U.S. Attorney’s Office laid out conditions she must follow:

1. Stay away from Washington, D.C., unless for court or pretrial purposes or consultation with their attorney…

2. Call pre-trial services once per week to verify their address.

3. Advise pre-trial services of any travel within the U.S. outside of home jurisdiction (Midland)

4. Not travel outside the continental United States without court approval.

