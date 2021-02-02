Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore and turned it into a behemoth that sells just about everything. In the process, he became one of the world’s richest people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

