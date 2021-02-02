Hope for the Homeless fights hunger in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Hope for the Homeless Ministry teamed up with Curb Side Bistro today to hand out 100 free meals to those in need.

Doug Herget, the founder of Hope for the Homeless Ministry, says even though COVID-19 has made things more difficult, he is still doing his best to serve the community.

“We’ve been very proud that we have been able to do Hope for the Homeless even through this period of COVID that we’ve had for the last eight-nine months. We’ve still been able to serve the clientele,” Herget said.

Clientele such as Lieutenant Colonel Leonard Daniels, who’s a retired Marine says a lot of times he’s just worried about when he is going to eat, “well cause you know, sometimes we don’t know where our next meal is going to come from or where we’re going to lay our heads for that night, especially on a cold night. You know, that’s when it really gets serious.”

Lieutenant Daniels says that he’s grateful somebody cares, “it feels good that people actually do care. That people take time out of their day, from their busy lives and whatever they have going on, to come and see about us. To make sure that we’re okay when we leave here. They make sure that we have what we need.”

Doug Herget is currently accepting donations for Hope for the Homeless.

