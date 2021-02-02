Advertisement

GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day

Investors on Reddit and other social media portals have banded together in recent weeks to snap...
Investors on Reddit and other social media portals have banded together in recent weeks to snap up shares of GameStop and other struggling chains.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - GameStop shares are down sharply Tuesday, cleaving off more of the stock’s recent blockbuster gains following a social-media led campaign to get it to skyrocket at the expense of big Wall Street funds.

Shares were down 40% to $136 in morning trading Tuesday, following a 31% decline a day earlier. The stock closed out January at $325 a share, far above the $17 it fetched at the beginning of the year.

The pullback is the latest example of the extreme volatility that’s marked GameStop’s meteoric run. Last week a 44% drop on Thursday was followed by a 68% jump Friday. The extreme moves have been driven by a frenzy of speculative trading and appear to have little to do with the actual prospects of the company, which has been losing money consistently.

The business model of the mall-based retailer of physical copies of video games has taken a beating as fewer people go out shopping in malls and as more people download video games instead of buying them in stores.

Investors on Reddit and other social media portals have banded together in recent weeks to snap up shares of GameStop, AMC and other struggling chains, stocks that several Wall Street hedge funds had bet would fall. Some of those hedge funds have now admitted defeat and walked away from those bets in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

The number of GameStop shares that have been shorted (bets that the stock will fall), were slashed by more than half in recent days, according to a report Monday by the analytics firm S3 Partners.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities believe the wreck occurred when a minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and...
One person killed, three others injured in car crash west of Andrews
Cole Larsson has been arrested and the Texas Education Agency is also reviewing his teaching...
Midland man arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Texas to get more vaccine doses than expected this week
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
State Senator files bill to move Sul Ross State University to Texas A&M University System

Latest News

Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody
FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100