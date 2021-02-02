Drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium to resume Wednesday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ratliff Stadium will resume on Wednesday.

According to MCH, the clinic will be open this week, Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic may not open on Friday if all of the doses have been administered already.

Register for the vaccine here

The drive-thru clinic will only be providing the first dose of the vaccine. Medical Center Hospital is working on a plan for distributing boosters, which will be administered at the hospital’s Family Health Clinics instead of the stadium.

MCH CEO and President Russell Tippin says that he’s requesting an additional 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of right now, MCH is receiving weekly shipments of 3,900 doses.

Forty-five patients are being treated for COVID-19 at Medical Center Hospital. Only ten hospital employees are out due to the virus.

