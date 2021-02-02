CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at some Texas pharmacies

TEXAS (KWTX) - CVS will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Feb. 11 at some of its pharmacies across the state.

The chain expects to have 38,000 doses available in Texas, which will be administered at 70 CVS pharmacies around the state to residents eligible for the vaccine under phases 1A and 1B of the state’s vaccination plan, including stores in Waco, Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio.

Appointments are required and the window for booking them could open as early as Feb. 9.

The chain expects to receive about 250,000 doses directly from the federal government through the pharmacy partnership program.

“Our presence in communities across the country makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and chief executive officer, CVS Health.

“This is particularly true for underserved communities, which have been a focus for us throughout the pandemic.”

CVS says it has the capacity to administer 20 million to 25 million shots a month at its 10,000 stores across the U.S.

Walgreens, meanwhile, will begin providing vaccinations on Feb. 12 at pharmacies in 13 states and in Puerto Rico, but Texas is not on the list.

Walgreens, however, continues to assist Texas with the administration of vaccinations in select stores to eligible residents.

“Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly two million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities,” Walgreens President John Standley said.

H-E-B and Walmart are also preparing to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents in Texas.

