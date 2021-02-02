Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine side effects: when you should take pain relievers

There is not much data yet, but some studies suggest that taking a preventative painkiller before getting the COVID-19 vaccine could slow down your immune system’s response.
By Kate Porter
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Some people have reported symptoms of fever and fatigue after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But is the usual remedy of over-the-counter pain relievers safe to take?

Around 40 percent of people who received a second dose of the vaccine are likely to get side effects like a fever or body aches.

But you might want to think twice before popping an Advil or Tylenol to relieve the pain.

Pain relievers like Advil or Tylenol are designed to block the chemical products that the body responds to areas of pain with.

So does the medication affect the COVID-19 vaccine?

There is not much data yet, but some studies suggest that taking a preventative painkiller before getting the COVID-19 vaccine could slow down your immune system’s response.

“Could it block the response? Theoretically, sure it could block the response a little bit. So we tell them don’t take it before. Wait to see if you actually have side effects and if you do, then take it, and don’t worry about if it blocks the response or not. The fact is you got the shot, and that’s what’s most important,” said Odessa Regional Medical Center chief medical officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan.

Dr. Saravanan says that when symptoms show up, they usually only last for 12 to 24 hours.

He adds that no two people are the same, so if you don’t have any side effects - it doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t working.

“Different bodies are different, and they’ll react differently to different medications. That’s why I gave you the example of myself. When I got my second shot, I did not have any of those side effects. 6 out of 10 people will not have those side effects. That doesn’t mean the vaccine is not working for them. It’s just your body’s reaction to each medication is different,” said Dr. Saravanan.

According to the CDC, you should contact your doctor if the side effects last for more than a few days.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting
Police say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.
Odessa Police arrest five people in stolen catalytic converters investigation
COVID-19 vaccine bottle.
Texas to get more vaccine doses than expected this week
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Midland’s Hoppel runs sixth-fastest indoor 800m in world history
State representative Brooks Landgraf said he believes moving teachers up the list will not only...
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf writes Abbott to prioritize teachers for COVID-19 vaccine
Cole Larsson has been arrested and the Texas Education Agency is also reviewing his teaching...
San Angelo teacher arrested for improper relationship with 14-year-old student
Hope for the Homeless
Hope for the Homeless fights hunger in Odessa