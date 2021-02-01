State Senator files bill to move Sul Ross State University to Texas A&M University System

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - State Senator Roland Gutierrez (D-Bexar) has filed Senate Bill 522 to move Sul Ross State University and its Rio Grande Colleges from the Texas State University System to the Texas A&M University System.

“The negative direction of Sul Ross State University is a regional problem affecting more than a dozen West Texas counties. After speaking with the community at length and having thoroughly researched Angelo State University’s vast improvement after joining the Texas Tech University System, moving Sul Ross State University is the right decision for the institution, the students and faculty, and both Alpine and West Texas as a whole,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says that Sul Ross and its Rio Grande Colleges have been experiencing a decline in enrollment while its West Texas counterpart Angelo State University has seen its enrollment rate skyrocket.

“As President of Texas A&M University, Lawrence Sullivan ‘Sul’ Ross was known for saving the college from closure and expanding campus facilities. It’s time that we bring Sul Ross State University to the larger Texas A&M University System where there is a synergy across several major areas of study including range management, veterinary science, energy, and archeology,” Gutierrez said.

The Texas A&M System has taken in universities in Laredo, Corpus Christi, Canyon and other locations in the past.

“Texas A&M has an excellent record of providing its students with a world class education whether they are in College Station or Qatar. Texas State University System is an outstanding system run by a Chancellor whom I respect very much, but my first priority must be the people of the 19th Senatorial District. I have the utmost confidence that this will give Sul Ross State University and Rio Grande Colleges the stimulus we need for these institutions to grow and prosper.”

