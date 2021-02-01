Advertisement

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf asking governor to prioritize educators for COVID-19 vaccine

(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf is asking Governor Greg Abbott to classify educators as “frontline workers” for COVID-19 vaccination purposes.

This classification would allow teachers to get vaccinated sooner.

“I emphatically ask you to include Texas public school employees in the priority category of ‘frontline workers,’” Landgraf writes in his letter to the governor. “These individuals are clearly on the frontlines, risking contracting COVID-19 each day in Texas schools in order to continue educating our Texas students. Employees on all levels in Texas public schools are crucial to carrying out the day-to-day operations while ensuring that a superior education is provided to our state’s schoolchildren.”

As of right now, only healthcare workers and those who are over the age of 65 or who have chronic medical conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“My constituents in West Texas and I highly value the difficult work of our educators, who ceaselessly go above and beyond everyday of this pandemic,” Landgraf continues in his letter to the governor. “Educators have constantly supported Texas students throughout the pandemic, so it’s only fair that we must support our educators during this critical time. It is in the best interest of all Texans to ensure that our Texas public school employees are included as ‘frontline workers’ to make certain our Texas schools remain healthy.”

