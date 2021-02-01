Advertisement

One person killed, three others injured in car crash west of Andrews

Authorities believe the wreck occurred when a minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and...
Authorities believe the wreck occurred when a minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and didn’t yield the right-of-way to the pickup towing a trailer.(MGN)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and three others injured in a car crash west on Andrews on Monday afternoon.

According to the Andrews County News, the crash involved a Dodge minivan and a Ford pickup towing a trailer of oilfield equipment.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene, and two passengers were injured. One of the injured minivan passengers and the pickup driver sustained minor injuries, while the other minivan passenger was flown to a hospital in Odessa.

Authorities believe the wreck occurred when the minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and didn’t yield the right-of-way to the pickup.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting
Police say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.
Odessa Police arrest five people in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A former felon from Rankin turned philanthropist is reaching out to help others through a...
From felon to philanthropist: How 1 man turned his life around

Latest News

State Senator files bill to move Sul Ross State University to Texas A&M University System
West Texas Weather Forecast
West Texas Weather Forecast
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf asking governor to prioritize educators for COVID-19 vaccine
Basketball court.
Texas Republicans want to keep transgender women out of women’s school sports teams