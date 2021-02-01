One person killed, three others injured in car crash west of Andrews

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and three others injured in a car crash west on Andrews on Monday afternoon.

According to the Andrews County News, the crash involved a Dodge minivan and a Ford pickup towing a trailer of oilfield equipment.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene, and two passengers were injured. One of the injured minivan passengers and the pickup driver sustained minor injuries, while the other minivan passenger was flown to a hospital in Odessa.

Authorities believe the wreck occurred when the minivan ran a stop sign at SW Loop 1910 and didn’t yield the right-of-way to the pickup.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.