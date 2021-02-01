Advertisement

NC pharmacist travels state to administer COVID-19 vaccine

By WRAL Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Getting as many people vaccinated against the coronavirus means a lot of people stepping up to help.

One of those people is North Carolina State University faculty member Lisa Chang.

In her primary job, she’s the director of the Technology Entrepreneurship & Commercialization program at N.C. State.

She also happens to be a registered pharmacist, and she spends much of her spare time administering vaccines.

“It can be some really long days, long drives, to make sure that everyone gets taken care of,” Chang said.

Some of those long days are spent at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the kinds of places hit hard by COVID-19.

“This is one small measure and contribution I can make to try to help us get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Chang said.

Her life in education is never far away, as she continues informing people about the vaccine.

“I also hear from other people who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet, some frustration about the fact that they don’t have access right now,” she said.

That’s why Chang said she stays on the road, going from city to city.

“I’m going to continue volunteering,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J.J. Boatman, 9, died from complications related to COVID-19. The boy's family says he was...
‘His life hadn’t even started’: Boy, 9, dies from complications of COVID-19
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting
Police say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.
Odessa Police arrest five people in stolen catalytic converters investigation
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
A nasty situation unfolded at the Big Spring Taco Villa, forcing restaurant and city officials...
Worker fired for spitting on restaurant grill

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
LIVE: White House COVID task force gives briefing; Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
A tiny poodle went missing after a man delivered pizza.
Delivery driver arrested after seen on video taking family’s tiny poodle
Prince Harry, right, sued Associated Newspapers for libel over two articles published in...
Prince Harry accepts apology, damages in UK libel suit
A tiny poodle went missing after a man delivered pizza.
Caught on camera: Delivery driver seen with tiny puppy taken from home
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf asking governor to prioritize educators for COVID-19 vaccine