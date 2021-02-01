January 29th is officially “Ernie Johnson Day” thanks to an official in the Bronx, New York

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As an elected official for the 80th District of the Bronx New York, Irene Estrada, Lee graduate of 1979, has officially proclaimed January 29th, 2021 as Ernie Johnson Day.

Estrada credits much of her success in community activism and representation in the Bronx to her teachers and coaches from her days at Lee.

Estrada was the first female Mexican-American representative in Bronx history. Without her mentors and support, her life in high school may have turned out differently, having to take a year off during high school to take care of her newborn daughter.

The kind of encouragement Estrada received from her teachers upon her return makes all the difference.

Now Estrada herself advocates for children in her work, and wanted to give Coach Johnson recognition for the impact he had on her.

January 29th, 2021 is now officially Ernie Johnson Day.

