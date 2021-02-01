Advertisement

January 29th is officially “Ernie Johnson Day” thanks to an official in the Bronx, New York

Irene Estrada, 80th District Leader for the Bronx and 1979 Lee graduate, makes proclamation for Ernie Johnson for his mentorship and guidance
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As an elected official for the 80th District of the Bronx New York, Irene Estrada, Lee graduate of 1979, has officially proclaimed January 29th, 2021 as Ernie Johnson Day.

Estrada credits much of her success in community activism and representation in the Bronx to her teachers and coaches from her days at Lee.

Estrada was the first female Mexican-American representative in Bronx history. Without her mentors and support, her life in high school may have turned out differently, having to take a year off during high school to take care of her newborn daughter.

The kind of encouragement Estrada received from her teachers upon her return makes all the difference.

Now Estrada herself advocates for children in her work, and wanted to give Coach Johnson recognition for the impact he had on her.

January 29th, 2021 is now officially Ernie Johnson Day.

Watch the video above for more.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.
Odessa Police arrest five people in stolen catalytic converters investigation
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting
A nasty situation unfolded at the Big Spring Taco Villa, forcing restaurant and city officials...
Worker fired for spitting on restaurant grill
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Irene Estrada, 80th District Leader for the Bronx and 1979 Lee graduate, makes proclamation for...
Irene Estrada, 80th District Leader for the Bronx and 1979 Lee graduate, makes proclamation for Erni
Midland celebrates Ernie Johnson's 90th birthday
Midland community celebrates Coach Ernie Johnson’s 90th birthday
Midland celebrates Ernie Johnson's 90th birthday
Midland celebrates Ernie Johnson's 90th birthday
Odessa College Softball vs. Ranger
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa College softball sweeps Ranger College on opening weekend