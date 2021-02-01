Advertisement

GOP lawmakers seek tougher voting rules after record turnout

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on...
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day in Las Vegas. Republican efforts to restrict voting access are taking shape in statehouses across the country with a flurry of legislation aimed at limiting measures that led to record turnout in the 2020 presidential election.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican efforts to restrict voting access are taking shape in statehouses across the country with a flurry of legislation aimed at limiting measures that led to record turnout in the 2020 presidential election.

GOP lawmakers have filed scores of bills to impose new restrictions on mail-in voting, strengthen voter ID requirements and tighten registration procedures.

The lawmakers are using President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud to justify their proposals.

Most target steps taken during the 2020 elections, as state officials sought to make voting safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposals are advancing not only in traditional red states like Texas but also in such places as Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania that backed Biden in November.

