Advertisement

From felon to philanthropist: How 1 man turned his life around

A former felon from Rankin turned philanthropist is reaching out to help others through a...
A former felon from Rankin turned philanthropist is reaching out to help others through a startup nonprofit.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -A former felon from Rankin turned philanthropist is reaching out to help others through a startup nonprofit.

Seven years ago, if you would’ve asked Richard Davidson what his story was, he would’ve told you he was a seven-time convicted felon who served four years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

“I know that sounds horrible, but it is the truth. I was probably 17 years old shoplifting or something like that,” said Davidson.

Midway through his sentence, he hit rock bottom.

“I read some statistics about 80% chance a son whose father has been to prison, it is an 80% chance that they will follow in his footsteps,” said Davidson.

That was not the life Richard wanted for his kids. While in prison, he joined an entrepreneurship program to construct a business to help people.

Today, he has turned his vision to help others into a reality. His nonprofit, “Hope and Travel,” focuses on helping people in need through sponsored videos on Youtube.

“The inspiration for hope and travel came from a book while I was driving. I knew I always wanted to help people, but I wasn’t really sure how. So I took what I had listened to and kind of applied it to do a nonprofit where people needed it and had a platform.

Hope and Travel allow people to share their own stories and experiences through videos.

The audience, anyone searching for motivation or a kindred soul, seeing places they’ve never seen and finding beauty in the world we live in. Gifts Richard wished someone had given him.

Proceeds from the videos go directly to help people in need.

Donations can be made at Hopeandtravel.org.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.
Odessa Police arrest five people in stolen catalytic converters investigation
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting
A nasty situation unfolded at the Big Spring Taco Villa, forcing restaurant and city officials...
Worker fired for spitting on restaurant grill
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19

Latest News

The activities were centered around print-making and hand-made Valentine’s day crafts.
Ellen Noel hosts first community art day of the year
The food bank puts on this event every year to help fight hunger and feed those in need.
West Texas Food Bank hosts 21st annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event
Midland celebrates Ernie Johnson's 90th birthday
Midland celebrates Ernie Johnson's 90th birthday
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting