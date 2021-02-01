From felon to philanthropist: How 1 man turned his life around

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) -A former felon from Rankin turned philanthropist is reaching out to help others through a startup nonprofit.

Seven years ago, if you would’ve asked Richard Davidson what his story was, he would’ve told you he was a seven-time convicted felon who served four years in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery.

“I know that sounds horrible, but it is the truth. I was probably 17 years old shoplifting or something like that,” said Davidson.

Midway through his sentence, he hit rock bottom.

“I read some statistics about 80% chance a son whose father has been to prison, it is an 80% chance that they will follow in his footsteps,” said Davidson.

That was not the life Richard wanted for his kids. While in prison, he joined an entrepreneurship program to construct a business to help people.

Today, he has turned his vision to help others into a reality. His nonprofit, “Hope and Travel,” focuses on helping people in need through sponsored videos on Youtube.

“The inspiration for hope and travel came from a book while I was driving. I knew I always wanted to help people, but I wasn’t really sure how. So I took what I had listened to and kind of applied it to do a nonprofit where people needed it and had a platform.

Hope and Travel allow people to share their own stories and experiences through videos.

The audience, anyone searching for motivation or a kindred soul, seeing places they’ve never seen and finding beauty in the world we live in. Gifts Richard wished someone had given him.

Proceeds from the videos go directly to help people in need.

Donations can be made at Hopeandtravel.org.

