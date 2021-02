MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An earthquake was reported outside of Midland on Sunday night.

According to the USGS, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported 11 kilometers north of Midland at 8:45 p.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the area of Highway 349, which has seen earthquakes over the last several months.

