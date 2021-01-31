West Texas Food Bank hosts 21st annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -People collected dozens of bowls at the West Texas Food Bank’s 21st annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event Saturday.

The food bank puts on this event every year to help fight hunger and feed those in need.

Due to social distancing, the event took place outside in the food bank’s new innovative garden.

Community members like Elizabeth Kator said she comes every year to support the cause.

“As a resident of Midland, I’m not unaware that we have those there or are in need of the food bank, and those are supported through donations and through events like these; this is just a way of giving back,” said Kator.

This year local artists from around the Permian Basin donated 900 bowls, and Director of Communications Craig Stoker said the goal is to continue feeding people throughout the 19 counties.

“We are proud of this event. We are happy to see it grow again, and we are happy to introduce the new innovative gardens this year. We are just thankful for everyone who came out. We always want people to know that their support goes a long way, and for everyone that came out today and got a bowl, that’s going to help the food bank provide about 60 meals,” said Stoker.

As for Kator, she said she wants to continue helping the organization in any way possible.

“I think that’s what I’m gonna try to do next year is just get out there and make some bowls for the event and just to help it be more successful,” said Kator.

If you did not get a chance to swing by the event this Saturday, you could check out the silent auction, which runs until noon on Saturday, February 6th.

