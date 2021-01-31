Advertisement

Midland community celebrates Coach Ernie Johnson’s 90th birthday

Legendary former Lee baseball coach Ernie Johnson turns 90 with a drive-by parade and reflects on his years
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was a beautiful day to celebrate the birth of a Midland Lee legend.

“I had to go ninety years to get interviewed.”

Former Lee baseball coach Ernie Johnson turned 90 yesterday, and the Rebels came out in full force Saturday to help Johnson celebrate.

Johnson coached at Lee from 1961 to 1991, and still holds his memories from his coaching days close.

“I remember our first district championship was really important in my third year here. I had lots of good players and lots of nice parents that really backed the program,” Johnson said. You know, that’s one reason we were fairly successful. We didn’t win all the games. But we won more than we lost.”

In true coach’s fashion, he hasn’t lost that competitive spirit

“I never won a state championship. That’s the biggest disappointment I’ve had in my coaching career. I always wanted to win the state championship at least once,” Johnson said.

Despite wins and losses, Johnson’s impact on the Lee community is immeasurable... even after 90 years.

“I’ve been here sixty something years so I think I like it.”

Today, Johnson got to celebrate with his family, friends, former players and bat girls, and colleagues... even if only from a driveways length away.

