Ellen Noel hosts first community art day of the year

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ellen Noel Museum in Odessa held its first community art day of the year.

The event had different art demonstration stations with artists from Basin P.B.S. and Pots and Prints.

The activities were centered around print-making and hand-made Valentine’s day crafts.

At the end of the event, visitors took home goodie bags for activities to do at home with the family.

“We didn’t want to stop doing the fun things that we were doing, so we thought we could find ways To do this that are safe for people, and the museum is always free,” said Annie Stanley, Educator at Ellen Noel Art Museum.

The museum said it plans to hold another socially distant community art day in April.

