Worker fired for spitting on restaurant grill

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s the not kind of thing you want to see if you eat out a lot - or ever.

A Taco Villa employee caught on camera spitting on the restaurant’s grill…twice.

“It’s not something that you ever want to see at a restaurant you frequent, which I do,” said Big Spring Mayor Shannon Thomason

The restaurant quickly shut the store down, deep cleaned everything, and even installed a brand new grill.

The City of Big Spring is also investigating and released a statement saying…

“Restaurant management has informed local health officials that they are taking all appropriate action to ensure the health safety of the public.”

The restaurant also fired the worker and the co-worker who recorded him.

Thomason says he wants to assure residents the city is on the case.

“We take risks to public health and safety very seriously, and when issues are brought to our attention – in this case, food safety – that we will respond rapidly and positively,” he said.

The worker issued an apology via his parent’s Facebook and said he’s willing to accept the consequences of his actions.

It’s still under investigation if anyone ate anything off that grill after it was spit on.

