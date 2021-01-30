Advertisement

Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus

Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON — A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus.

The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch says the lawmaker had a negative test result before attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The office says Lynch’s positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week.

A statement says Lynch isn’t displaying any symptoms of COVID-19. Lynch will self-quarantine and vote by proxy in Congress in the coming week.

Lynch is the second member of the state’s congressional delegation to test positive in as many days. On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan announced she had tested positive after repeatedly testing negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video posted on a Facebook page shows a young worker at a Taco Villa in Big Spring spitting on...
Video shows worker spitting on grill at Taco Villa in Big Spring
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital employee dies of COVID-19
Authorities say this suspect stole more than $100,000 worth of property from a yard in Midland.
Suspects steal over $122,261 worth of property from Midland yard
The amendment would limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the House of...
Sen. Cruz reintroduces amendment imposing term limits on members of Congress

Latest News

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot
One person was killed in a shooting at El Mitote Sports Lounge
Midland Police investigating fatal bar shooting
The CDC has issued a mandate requiring people to wear a mask on all public transportation.
CDC requires face masks on airlines, public transportation
On the one-year anniversary of Mark Frerichs’ abduction, family members and other supporters...
Biden faces calls to secure release of US man in Afghanistan